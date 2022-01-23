Search

23 Jan 2022

Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park closed from tomorrow

Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park closed from tomorrow

Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park closed from tomorrow

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

23 Jan 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced that the Tipperary Town Market Yard Town car park will be closed from tomorrow.

The car park will be closed from 7am Monday, January 24 until 7pm Wednesday, January 26.

The closure is to facilitate resurfacing works.

