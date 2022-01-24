Search

24 Jan 2022

'The road is a racetrack,' say local Tipperary residents as speeding issues continue

Marlfield speed

File photo

24 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

There is increasing concern about the speed of traffic in Cashel at all times of day and night.

Areas of constant concern include the Golden Road, Boherclough, Cahir Road, Clonmel Road and Dualla Road.

The pedestrian crossing in Boherclough is highly dangerous and ramps are needed to slow down the traffic.

It’s also an issue on the Clonmel Road, from the motorway services through to the Upper Green and in reverse. Many are concerned for their safety as they walk to and from the cemetery, GAA field, and motorway services.

It’s extremely dangerous crossing from the cemetery to the car park and again all measures, including ramps, must be seriously looked at.

Traffic movement at the junction at Upper Green and Friar Street is frightening while the Dualla Road is a racetrack.

Calls have been made for the Roads Section of the council and the gardaí to examine the overall situation including the speed limits in certain areas.

