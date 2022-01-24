LATEST: Five arrests as part of operation targeting crime group based in Tipperary

File photo
As part of Operation Thor, gardaí attached to Tipperary and Limerick divisions with assistance from a number of a national units, made five arrests outside a premises in Bandon, Cork on Friday, January 21, 2022.
The five arrested, all male, have now been charged. They are set to appear before Bandon District Court in Cork this morning, Monday, January 24 at 10.30am.
This operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the southern region.
Operation Thor is a multi-strand approach to tackling burglaries with an emphasis on preventing the crime from happening in the first instance.
Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.
