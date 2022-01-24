Search

24 Jan 2022

Online petition set up over proposed Carrick-on-Suir housing development

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

An online petition has been set up calling on a Carrick-on-Suir parish to ditch plans for the development of two two-storey houses on a site next to its parochial house.
The petition has been set up by Carrickbeg man Martin Lyons in the wake of Tipperary County Council granting conditional planning permission on January 7 for the two homes to be built on a green field site adjacent to Carrickbeg/ Windgap Parish’s parochial house on the Coolnamuck Road.
Mr Lyons objected to the planning application for the houses that was submitted to the council on June 30 last year by Carrickbeg/Windgap Parish Priest Fr Tom Flynn.
Mr Lyons argued in his submission to the council that the land should instead be used for a development for the local community.
He intends to submit the completed petition, that is posted on the Out And About In Carrick-on-Suir Facebook page, to the parish council.
Fr Flynn didn’t wish to comment when contacted by The Nationalist. The Diocese of Waterford & Lismore didn’t respond when contacted for comment.

