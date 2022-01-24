Tipperary man wins Ireland's Arm Wrestling Championship

Congratulations to Diarmuid English, Knockgraffon who has won first place in the PAA Arm Wresting Irish Open Championship 2022
In the 80kg Novice category left arm competition Diarmuid came out on top, and also came third in the right arm competition.
Congrats also to Cormac English who came second in the left arm +105kg Novice competition.
These championships were held in Portadown, Northern Ireland last Saturday January 22.
Well done to both as this was their first time in competitive action.
