New car park on derelict HSE site part of massive school's project in Tipperary

Fine Gael councillor, Declan Burgess, said he was pleased to be informed that St John the Baptist Boys’ National School’s application under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme had been successful and said the project will make a “world of difference” to the school community in the town.

In a statement, he said: “Well done to principal, Will Ryan, who has worked tirelessly since 2017 on this application and the school management, both staff and board for their work.

“This development will include the construction of two mainstream classrooms with en-suites, an ASD unit, staff toilets, WC and Boiler House.

“It will also include a new car park (on the former HSE property that has been derelict for many years) and associated ground works.

“I am thrilled that this application for funding has been successful from the Department of Education and this development is very much welcomed for our local area.

“It will make a world of difference to the school community.”