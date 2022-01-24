Nenagh Hospital: North Tipperary hospital services gradually returning to normal
Scheduled hospital services, including surgery, endoscopy and outpatient appointments, are being gradually introduced across the sites of UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, as the rate of community transmission of Covid-19 continues to decline from its mid-January peak.
Significant numbers of healthcare workers have been returning to work from absences associated with Covid-19, enabling the Group to begin a phased return of services, at a slow and steady pace, in University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.
UL Hospitals Group is committed to ensuring that all patients whose appointments were deferred during the New Year surge in COVID-19 will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Time-critical cases remain prioritised, and the hospital is directly contacting patients about their new appointments as soon as these are timetabled.
Theatre lists have resumed across UHL, St John’s, Ennis, Nenagh and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals. Outpatient departments in the hospitals are also working towards full resumption, in line with the redeployment of any staff transferred elsewhere in the group during the Covid-19 surge.
