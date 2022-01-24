Market Yard is closed for re-surfacing works in Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town Market Yard Car Park will be closed for re-surfacing works from 7am Monday January 24 to 7pm Wednesday January 26. Tipperary County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.
