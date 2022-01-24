Annual Bourke, O'Shea, Russel and McNamara Commemoration in Roscrea well attended

The annual Bourke, O'Shea, Russell and McNamara Commemoration was held in Roscrea yesterday, Sunday, January 24.

The event which marked the 99th anniversary of the commemoration was well attended with people coming from near and far to remember the four men who gave their lives in defense of the republic 99 years ago.

The event was chaired by Breandán Ó Conchúir, and the main oration was given by Mary Lou Mcdonald TD

Wreaths were laid by Johnny Delany and Ossie Tumulty. The North Tipperary IRA roll of honour was read by Warren Dunne. Mary McNamara read a poem commemorating the four men. Martin Browne TD read the 1916 proclamation. Saoirse Lawlor Michelle O’Neill and Miriam O’Neill sang Grace. The national anthem was played by pipe Joe Mooney.

In her oration Mary Lou spoke of how the four men died in the defence of the republic proclaimed in 1916, she stated that we are now in the dying days of partition and the republic these men fought for will soon be a reality.

Breandán Ó Conchúir said: "It was an honour to be asked to chair the commemoration this year. I’d like to thank Wally Kirwan and Micheal Donavan for all the work they put into organising the commemoration, and also to thank everyone who attended.

"It is unfortunate that the OPW at the last minute withdrew permission for the event to be held inside the castle where the four men died. Wile this was unfortunate it did not prevent the commemoration going ahead and being well attended by people from near and far. It was also great to have relatives of the men present at todays commemoration.

"We all hope that the OPW will work with us in the coming months as we prepare for the centenary commemoration next year."