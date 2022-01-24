Classic snooker final in Tipperary - Charlie wins the Coleman Cup

Charlie Compton (second from right) emerged victorious in a classic final against Ian Murphy. Also referee John Brogan, sponsor Ray Coleman and club chairman Alec Lee
With the snooker season now up and running, the Coleman Cup was played for recently at the Tipperary Club in James Street, Tipperary Town.
There were a number of upsets with newcomers James Toomey and John Hennessy both defeating well-fancied players along the way.
Others who performed well were Brian Glasheen and Pat Martin.
However, when it came down to the wire, the first semi-final was a humdinger with Ian Murphy just getting the better of James Toomey.
In the second semi-final Pat O'Dwyer put up a brave display against before going down to the in-form Charlie Compton.
The final was truly a classic. In the second frame Charlie grinded out a hard-fought win, and unbelieveably the deciding frame went down to the black ball, with Charlie the victor.
We congratulate Charlie on winning the Coleman Cup, and without doubt Ian’s turn will come too.
Many thanks from the Tipperary Club to the competition sponsor Ray Coleman, also to John Brogan the match referee, and to Alec Lee, scorekeeper.
Hopefully we are on the road to normality again and we wish a happy new year to one and all.
