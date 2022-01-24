Search

24 Jan 2022

Millions in funding confirmed for Tipperary schools

Pic: Minister for Education Norma Foley

24 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has today announced funding of €2.7 million for the approval of 23 projects across Tipperary under the Department’s 2022 Summer Works Scheme.

This funding is part of the overall package of €65m for a total of 497 projects around the country.

The Summer Works Scheme (SWS) is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium-scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to confirm this significant tranche of funding which will provide further investment for schools in Tipperary under the Summer Works Scheme.

“I am announcing the Summer Works Scheme projects now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.

“Today’s announcement follows on from the enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”

The full list of schools in Tipperary set to benefit from the funding can be seen in the table below:

