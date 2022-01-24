Burst water main in Ballinure
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in Ballinure today.
The works are scheduled until 5pm on January 24.
The works may disrupt supply in the areas surrounding Ballinure.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
