HSE thanks Tipperary people for their 'co-operation and perseverance' during Covid-19 pandemic

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is saying a big ‘Thank You’ this week to the people of south Tipperary and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford for their co-operation and perseverance over the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid changes in the COVID-19 landscape effective since last weekend, HSE/SECH is paying particular tribute to its patients and service users, its own staff and families in both instances.

In acknowledging the sad and tough times experienced by so many people across the South East since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, SECH is also encouraging people to remain mindful of what can be done to maintain lower rates of COVID-19.

The HSE/SECH has emphasised that the improving situation in Ireland has been reached due to vaccinations and following guidelines (including on isolating and testing) when people have symptoms.

In a message issued to all staff across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, Kate Killeen White (Chief Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said:

“Following the government’s recently introduced changes on COVID-19 management, our first thoughts in the HSE are for those who have lost loved ones over the last two years.”

“There has been massive disruption across our lives but the rest of 2022 promises a time for optimism, hope and positive plans to predominate once again in all of our lives. It is well deserved.”

“I am also conscious of the teamwork and tireless efforts of HSE colleagues in services across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford throughout the various stages of the pandemic. In addition to maintaining so many essential community healthcare services, vital COVID-19 testing has been delivered every day of the week since it began in March 2020. Massive efforts also went into both the COVID-19 vaccination roll out of earlier in 2021 and latterly the dissemination of the “Booster” dose. We have lived through extraordinary times and I am very proud of all my colleagues.”

“I would like to take this opportunity, however, to remind people that the COVID-19 virus will continue to circulate in Ireland. It remains very important that if you have any symptoms – isolate and get a test. If you are a close contact, follow the guidance on the HSE website. I would add that the best way to keep yourself safe is to ensure you are fully vaccinated and have your booster. We also encourage parents to take up vaccination appointments for their children.”

“Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Waterford will remain open and, likewise, the testing centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.”

“In encouraging people to continue the wearing of masks in appropriate settings, we are conscious that individuals may still have concerns about themselves or their family members. They should continue to assess their individual situation. There are ways to reduce risk, especially for those who may be more vulnerable (see https://www.gov.ie/en/ campaigns/c7c67-be-risk-aware/ ).”

For up to date information on all matters COVID-19 related, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/