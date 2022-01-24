Cashel pub named in prestigious top 10 list for outdoor dining

Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen has been recognised as being one of the best restaurants in the country to enjoy the outdoor dining experience.
The restaurant which is located on main street, Cashel, is well known for serving up tasty food from an extensive menu. During the day their specials menu has been a firm favourite with people who work in the bustling town.
During the pandemic, the popular Cashel pub created a wonderful outside space for their customers to eat in. Last week, the restaurant secured a place in the top 10 best outdoor dining experiences in the country.
Here is the list which was compiled by the Irish Independent:
1. The Treehouse, Adare, County Limerick
2. Mike Ryan's, Cashel, County Tipperary
3. Mount Falcon, Ballina, County Mayo
4. Misunderstood Heron, Leenaun, County Galway
5. Good day deli, County Cork
6. Savoury Fare, Fernhill Garden Centre, County Westmeath
7. The Gap Kitchen, Glencullen Adventure Park, Dublin
8. Yellow Pepper, Letterkenny, County Donegal
9. The Armada Hotel, Spanish Point, County Cork
10. The Anglers, Carrigrohane, County Cork
