Daithi dominates in deserved Thurles Greyhound Stadium score

Amongst the most impressive backstraight gallopers at Thurles Greyhound Stadium over recent months, Tomy Morrissey’s Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) bounced back from a luckless passage in his latest outing to register the fastest four-bend performance this week while a dominant winner of Saturday’s featured A2 525 event.



Last successful in the same grade in early December, the July 2019 whelp caught the eye in a similarly warm contest last time before baulked out of contention at the closing bends but back to his best breaking form from trap 3 this time, the Morrissey stalwart ensured a clearer path on his way to a most impressive eighth career success.



Commanding from the off

Securing command of the rails in the early stages, the winner tracked pacesetting Foxrock Genius around the opening bends but had near five lengths to recover when straightening in the backstraight while occupying second position.



With Tarsna Dettori a further one length back in third, Errill Daithi crucially held that latter rival at bay while another powerful gallop to the closing bends saw him range up on the inside of the leader before striking the front while turning.



Bounding clear to a decisive victory thereafter, Errill Daithi led home fellow strong runner Tarsna Dettori with four lengths to spare in a sharp 29.22 (-30).



Luna lights up sprint trip

There was just a sole sprint contest at Thurles this week but producing a career best to land the S3 330, Brendan O’Connell’s Gaytime Luna (Droopys Sydney-Coolavanny Dream) will rise to the Open ranks for her next outing following a slick second career win in just a third start.



A debut winner, the lightly raced November 2019 whelp was held on return from a lengthy absence last time but clearly primed for progression, the Cork raider gave notice of her latent abilities when breaking just of the pace from trap 1 on Saturday.



Readily drawing clear of rivals with hugely impressive early pace once in full stride, Gaytime Luna held three lengths over Code Skye at the opening turn and maintaining a strong gallop throughout, retained two and a half lengths over that gallant runner-up when stopping the clock in a smart 17.91 (-30).



Newhall Susie bounces back

Closing out the action over 525 yards in A3 grade on Saturday, Michael & Thomas Kelly’s Newhall Susie (Paradise Madison-Lillies Supreme) bounced back from a trio of indifferent efforts to resume her progressive ways with a career best performance in her fourth race win.



Relatively lightly raced for as an August 2019 whelp, she got back to her best breaking form and quickest to reach full stride, took command on the run to the opening bend before turning with a length in hand over Coffee Dock.

Impressing along the backstraight when extending that advantage to three lengths at the third bend, Newhall Susie completed victory in strong running fashion when stretching to a commanding six length margin over Coffee Dock at the line, in 29.34 (-30).



Bambis Hero's maiden victory

Earlier on the card, the evening’s A6 525 contest proved a warm event for the grade with the Brian & Ger Brussels owned Bambis Hero (Candlelight King-Lemon Steff) gaining a hugely promising maiden win at the second time of asking.



Clearly benefitting for the experience gained when third on debut, the July 2020 pup broke just behind initial pacesetter Reserve Again from trap 5 before smart early dash saw her advance to a one length first bend lead. Sweeping across that rival when galloping the turns at pace, the Brussels pup all but settled the race on the run to halfway when streaking readily clear.



All of seven lengths adrift at that point, Bogger Biggav thoroughly caught the eye in the latter half of the race when reducing the winning margin to just two lengths in second but never for catching out front, Bambis Hero stopped the clock in a sharp 29.36 (-30).



Next best on Saturday when taking his win tally to double figures, Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) took advantage of an ease in grade when narrowly prevailing in a thrilling A4 525.



Breaking on level terms, the November 2018 whelp showed the best early dash for a tight first bend lead over Knockroe Lee and Heavens Dexter. Retaining a tight lead to the backstraight, the John Byrne trained winner was pursued by that latter rival on the run to halfway with the race in the balance as Heavens Dexter edged to the front entering the closing bends.

A game rallying effort on the approach to the home-straight however, saw Knockalton Conor rejoin Heavens Dexter close home before staying best to the line for a half length verdict in an entertaining 29.40 (-30).



Cabra Beauty's consistent form

Equally competitive, the earlier A3 525 saw Paddy Scally’s Cabra Beauty (Good News-Cabra Ebony) extend her recent run of consistent form with a fourth career success.



Contesting the early lead with Swift Fellowship following a smart start from trap 2, the September 2018 whelp tracked that pacesetter to the backstraight before forced to cede a four-length halfway advantage. Impressing in the latter half of the race however, a strong running rally saw Cabra Beauty back on terms in the home-straight before forging a thrilling half-length victory in 29.48 (-30).



The following A5 525 on Saturday also provided a tight finish and gamely shedding her maiden tag at the seventh time of asking, Ann Taylor’s Cashel Biddy (Droopys Roddick-Over The Limit) got off the mark in most game fashion.



Strong staying

Having displayed strong staying abilities in previous starts, the April 2020 pup took aim at pacesetter Pukka Bene when second to the backstraight and overturning a five-length deficit, struck the front in the dying strides for a head verdict in 29.61 (-30).



A sole 570-yard event on Saturday came in A3 grade and another taking immediate advantage of an ease in grade, Roger Brereton’s Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) secured her sixth career win in game style. On the outside of a tightly packed field throughout the early exchanges, the June 2019 whelp negotiated her way to third place at the top of the backstraight before impressively overhauling Great Jet passing halfway. Repelling that same rival to the line with a length in hand, Tullovin Flower posted 32.07 (-30).



Commencing the action, the opening A7 525 saw Mike Duff’s Rathfalla Romeo (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Jenny) step up from his debut outing for a maiden victory when reeling-in Laughil Sarah in the home stretch for a half-length verdict over Cluendarby Kitty in 30.05 (-30) before Pat & Mary Kennedy’s Dromulton Jet (Droopys Jet-Kingdom Queen) secured the third win of his career in the following A5 525, posting 29.87 (-30) in a strong running one and a half length defeat of Borna Tara.



Top Dog

Not winning out of turn, Errill Daithi (Toolatetosell-Security) again displayed his game strong running abilities in A2 525 victory on Saturday, posting a fastest of the night over the trip in 29.22 (-30).



Best Bitch

Sizzling in her S3 330 victory on Saturday, Gaytime Luna (Droopys Sydney-Coolavanny Dream) rises to Open class for the shorter trip following just her third career outing when posting a slick 17.91 (-10).



One To Watch

Going down by half a length following a first bend stumble in Saturday’s opening A7 525, David Ryan’s Cluendarby Kitty (Ballymac Best-Active Air) again made up many lengths from the second bend and following back-to-back runner-up performances, looks likely to blot the grader’s copybook before too long.



