24 Jan 2022

Council should focus on footpath mobility - Smith

Cllr Smith praised an accessibility study carried out by Anne Keevey of Age Friendly Roscrea

Cllr Michael Smith

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

24 Jan 2022 6:34 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea's footpaths still present a challenge for wheelchair users, Cllr Michael Smith told this month's meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District.


Cllr Smith said Roscrea had “always punched above our weight” in relation to healthcare for the elderly, but there are real concerns regarding mobility for the elderly around the town’s footpaths. “I received a call from one of the biggest providers of care, St Anne’s committee.

"We went out and looked at these issues.”

Cllr Smith said those with wheelchair accessibility issues should be particularly listened to, and pointed to an excellent accessibility study carried out by Anne Keevey of Age Friendly Roscrea.


“I was aware of some of them, but not how many there are. I think we should make it our ambition this year to look after those, considering the huge history we have in this town of providing healthcare for our community.”

News

