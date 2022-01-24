Sadness in Tipperary village as two nuns depart after 46 years' wonderful service

Mercy Sisters leaving Clogheen

There was deep shock and sadness when the news filtered through that Sr Elsie Walsh and Sr Aine Power, after 46 years serving the parish of Clogheen and surrounding areas, that they will be relocated to Carrick and Callan respectively to start a new chapter in their lives.

Sr Elsie was teaching in Wales for 25 years before returning to live in Clogheen while principal in Ballyporeen school for 10 years before doing parish work in the area, and Sr Aine was Matron in St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen where the highest of standards were always adhered to.

Sr Aine was the instigator of setting up the Friends of St Theresa’s where major fundraising took place for to extend the hospital, adding hospice rooms, a new day room and numerous other improvements as the years went by.

Both sisters will be sorely missed and will never be forgotten.

Bishop Cullinan was privileged to have the opportunity to offer Mass of thanksgiving and celebration for the Mercy sisters and wished them every good wish for a long and peaceful retirement.

The Mass was concelebrated by Bishop Cullinan, Fr Bernard Frawley and Fr Bobby Power PP.

Following the final prayers a number of presentations was made to Sr Elsie and Sr Aine, firstly by the Chairperson of the County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy a scroll in honour of the service the sisters gave to the parish. Then a presentation was made by Fr Bobby in recognition of the high esteem the sisters were held in by all the clubs and groups in the parish. And finally bouquets of flowers were presented by Mary O’Brien-Conroy representing the hospital and Mattie Maher Chairman of St Paul’s Community Hall to the sisters.

We wish Sr Elsie and Sr Aine every good wish for a long and happy retirement in your new abode. You will be missed.

Thank You from the people of Clogheen and further afield for all you did for us.