Incredible! Before and after pictures of road safety works carried out at Tipp junction

Before and after
"A fantastic road safety job carried out at Mollough Cross recently by the council," says Cllr Mairín McGrath.
She said: "The removal of the ditch has improved sight lines at the busy junction between the Knocklofty, Newcastle and Ardfinnan Roads.
"Thanks to Walter, Paul and all the lads in the Ardfinnan council depot, especially Pat for erecting the fence and the contractors.
"Most importantly thanks to the landowner for his engagement and cooperation in allowing us to take away the bend and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians at the junction. A great job all round."
