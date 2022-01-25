Search

25 Jan 2022

Age Friendly Roscrea - yoga, art, music, literature and charity

The Roscrea Digest Volume 2 is a Corona legacy, a miscellany of stories, photographs, poetry, reflections and memories

Age Friendly Roscrea - yoga, art, music, literature and charity

Roscrea Digest - now on sale

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

25 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Roscrea Digest

The Roscrea Digest Volume 2 is a Corona legacy, a miscellany of stories, photographs, poetry, reflections and memories. Lots to interest everyone now and more especially in years to come. We were privileged to include in this volume a catalogue of the prolific writings of historian George Cunningham.

George’s contribution to our Roscrea Community is immeasurable and invaluable. He himself is a living archive, but his published legacy will endure and inform generations.

As Tom and Lucy McCarthy have recently moved from town to start a new chapter in their lives, we also wish to honour and acknowledge their unique contribution over many years. The list of ‘gigs they organised is phenomenal and reading through it will evoke memories of many magical music events we were lucky to have enjoyed on our doorsteps

The Roscrea Digest is on sale locally – SuperValu, Moloneys, Keanes, News and Views, Gala

At €5 it is a gift and would make a great gift for friends and family away from home.

Courthouse Activities

Courthouse will resume gradually,

The Ukulele class continues on Tuesday at 1.45 pm.

Chair Yoga  with Donal Quirke starts  on Wednesday  February 2 at 2pm  Ring 050522550 to book a place,

The Rosie Greys are also back on Wednesday February 2, at 3pm.

Art Classes with Caoimhe Arrigan start on Monday February 7. There are three sessions but bookings are very heavy so again 0505 22550 for a place.

It is hoped that the monthly  Dementia Cafe will be up and running again starting Friday 25th February

Dinner Delivery Service

The Dinner Delivery service operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday. . Meals (dinner and small dessert) are €5 and 2 meals per person can be delivered. Ring 050522550 to organise.

The Acorn Project continues. Acorns are known as Age Friendly Digital devices /tablets. They can have mobile data

Which means an internet connection isn’t necessary. There is no charge for use of the device but there is a cost of €5 per week to pay for the mobile data and IT support. There are a limited no of devices available- Ring 0505 22550

 

Senior Alert Scheme. Personal  monitored alarms that work in your home and garden. Hopefully you would never need it but invaluable should you have an emergency.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media