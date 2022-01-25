Age Friendly Roscrea - yoga, art, music, literature and charity

Roscrea Digest

The Roscrea Digest Volume 2 is a Corona legacy, a miscellany of stories, photographs, poetry, reflections and memories. Lots to interest everyone now and more especially in years to come. We were privileged to include in this volume a catalogue of the prolific writings of historian George Cunningham.

George’s contribution to our Roscrea Community is immeasurable and invaluable. He himself is a living archive, but his published legacy will endure and inform generations.

As Tom and Lucy McCarthy have recently moved from town to start a new chapter in their lives, we also wish to honour and acknowledge their unique contribution over many years. The list of ‘gigs they organised is phenomenal and reading through it will evoke memories of many magical music events we were lucky to have enjoyed on our doorsteps

The Roscrea Digest is on sale locally – SuperValu, Moloneys, Keanes, News and Views, Gala

At €5 it is a gift and would make a great gift for friends and family away from home.

Courthouse Activities

Courthouse will resume gradually,

The Ukulele class continues on Tuesday at 1.45 pm.

Chair Yoga with Donal Quirke starts on Wednesday February 2 at 2pm Ring 050522550 to book a place,

The Rosie Greys are also back on Wednesday February 2, at 3pm.

Art Classes with Caoimhe Arrigan start on Monday February 7. There are three sessions but bookings are very heavy so again 0505 22550 for a place.

It is hoped that the monthly Dementia Cafe will be up and running again starting Friday 25th February

Dinner Delivery Service

The Dinner Delivery service operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday. . Meals (dinner and small dessert) are €5 and 2 meals per person can be delivered. Ring 050522550 to organise.

The Acorn Project continues. Acorns are known as Age Friendly Digital devices /tablets. They can have mobile data

Which means an internet connection isn’t necessary. There is no charge for use of the device but there is a cost of €5 per week to pay for the mobile data and IT support. There are a limited no of devices available- Ring 0505 22550

Senior Alert Scheme. Personal monitored alarms that work in your home and garden. Hopefully you would never need it but invaluable should you have an emergency.