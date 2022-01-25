Leugh NS are holding two Open Evenings - today, Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26

Green Schools Committee 2022/2023
Leugh NS Green Schools Committee 2022/2023 with two representatives from each class with Teacher Mr. Eimhín O'Meara.
Missing from picture is Ms Karen McGrath.
Leugh NS are holding two Open Evenings on today, Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, 2022. We are utilising an appointment system to ensure the highest level of safety from Covid for everyone concerned.
Please phone (0504 23111) or email (leughns@hotmail.com) the school office to secure your appointment.
