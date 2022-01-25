Cahir camogie minors round off year with impressive win in Tipperary final

MINOR B CAMOGIE SHIELD FINAL

CAHIR 3-10 DROM/INCH 0-6

Cahir Minor girls finished out the 2021 Championship last Sunday morning on a high! A match that was originally fixed for January 9 but had to be postponed on account of Covid was eventually played that morning in Cahir’s Main GAA Field. As fields are in scarce supply at the moment there was a toss between ourselves and Drom as to who would provide the venue and we got the honour of hosting the Shield B Final.



With the sliotar thrown in at approximately 11.30am – our midfield players were fast to the uptake and closed down the Drom midfielders and the forward line gathered to split the uprights for the first score of the game. Drom were finding it difficult to take the ball past our half way line and again we scored a smashing point to further our lead. Drom advanced again but were met with defiance by our formidable back line, a consequent free landed it into the Drom goal line, where the keeper was unable to clear and the green flag was raised!



More pressure on our half back line saw the sliotar cleared once and controlled fielding saw a precise pass rattle the Drom net for our second goal. Drom held their heads and advanced into our defence and were awarded a free from which they pointed with accuracy and ease. The ensuing puck out soaring into the mid morning sky towards the Ardfinnan end saw the sliotar once again in the Drom danger zone. A beauty of a pick once again found the black spot and advanced our lead further. More tussling around mid field put pressure on the oppositions defence. A further beauty of a point by saw us head into the half time break with a score line of Cahir 2-4 to Drom 0-2.



The forward line at the start of the second half and were immediately in the action. This quarter saw Drom come at us stronger and were first to score with a well taken point. But Cahir were not found wanting and our complete defence lines worked out of their skins and sent the sliotar back up and slapped over another point. Drom again worked their way into our defence but with great work by all our backs they had to settle with a point from a free. A further text book point was just reward for all the work in the mid field. Just before the water break Drom scored another point but this was equalled out with a smasher from Cahir. The re-starting puck out struck a lovely ball into the corner forward and with an excellent hand pass cut into the Drom back line and rattled the net for our third goal of the day.



No team can win a County Final without each player contributing and we witnessed that effort from the starting 15 to the subs that came on. Every player made their presence know on the field that day and that was the beauty of this team’s performance. The final score was Cahir 3-10 Drom 0-6. It was a superb team performance and it was fantastic to see our joint Captains Meabh Casey and Aoife Flynn accept the Shield from the County Board Officer Bridget Bourke.

A special mention to our team member Saoirse Keating who despite her knee injury was on the side line and has been at every game, keeping stats in order – glad to see you on the mend Saoirse and looking forward to having you back on the field in the future. Well done to Seamus Moloney, Dan Casey and Orla McEniry who have been working with this team all over the season. We hope that you keep playing this special game and more importantly enjoy the friendships you make on and off the pitch.

The winning Cahir minor team celebrate their with the Shield following their win over Drom/Inch.

Panel: Abby Noonan, Anika Moloney, Aoife Flynn, Aoibheann O’Donnell, Caoimhe O’ Callaghan, Eabha Moloney, Emma Browne, Emma Carey, Emily Kirby, Emily Coffey, Grace Carey, Kate Lonergan, Leah Flannery, Meabh Casey, Saoirse Keating, Sara Finnane, Niamh Roche, Niamh Ryan, Niamh Carey and Niamh Costigan.