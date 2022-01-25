Search

25 Jan 2022

Final call for Tipperary entries for Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022

The 26th Annual Fresh International Film Festival will take place from March 28 to April 2

Deadline extended to Friday, February 4 next

Tipperary Star Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The search for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year is well and truly underway, and there are LOADS of awards up for grabs - from the Fresh Film Animation Award to the RTE 60 Second Film and Factual Film Awards. Not to mention some seriously exciting prizes!


The 26th Annual Fresh International Film Festival will take place from March 28 to April 2, and, as part of the festival they return with their hugely popular competition, Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2022. All young budding filmmakers, between 7 - 18 years of age, are invited to enter online, before the extended of Friday February 4.


There are 3 categories: Junior (7-12 years), Senior (12- 18 years) and International, where young filmmakers can enter independently, as part of their school, or in a group. Films must be original and can be up to 15 minutes duration for Seniors, or 10 minutes duration for Juniors. Application forms are at www.freshfilm.ie

