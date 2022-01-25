Search

25 Jan 2022

Lucy O'Shea from Tipperary Town has become an honorary garda in the Premier County

Well done!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea in buckled up and ready to go in the Garda Patrol Car with Sgt. Hilda Moloney, Tipp Town Garda

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

25 Jan 2022 2:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Prior to Christmas Lucy O’Shea from Tipperary Town asked Santa if she could become a Garda.

Well Santa delivered on the request as two-year old Lucy is now Tipp Town’s latest Little Blue Hero and will soon receive her official uniform.

Following a recent hospitalisation, Lucy was delighted to meet with Sgt Hilda Moloney, and Lucy’s very own official Garda Buddy, Garda John Hennessy at Lucy’s home.

Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea with her mum Karolina and brothers Mattie and Kevin

Her mother Karolina and her brothers Mattie and Kevin shared in the celebrations as their little sister became an Honorary Garda.

For the occasion Lucy was taken out to the Garda Patrol Car and placed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. It was a great surprise for Lucy and one that she will always remember.

Honorary Garda Lucy O'Shea with her Mum Karolina and Sgt Hilda Moloney and Garda John Hennessy, from Tipp Town Garda Station 

We offer our warm congratulations to our Little Blue Hero Lucy and look forward to her receiving her official uniform.

