Search

25 Jan 2022

Tipperary councillor backs calls for independent review of Limerick hospital

Tipperary councillor backs calls for independent review of Limerick hospital

Tipperary councillor backs calls for independent review of Limerick hospital

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

25 Jan 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary councillor Seamus Morris has backed the call by the Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation (INMO) for an independent review of the continuous overcrowding at UHL.

Despite 100 beds being added recently, the situation is worsening, said Cllr Morris.

He said that the review should include a look at all options in the Mid West, including reopening 24 hours EDs in Nenagh, Ennis, and St John's, and also looking at PAMs ( Psychiatric Emergency Response ambulances which could treat patients with mental health episodes at home).

"The decentralisation of ED and ICU services to just one site at UHL has not and will not work and I am asking for a full independent review of this policy which has had horrific consequences for people in the Mid West. I am calling on all Tipperary politicians for their support on this," said the Nenagh councillor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media