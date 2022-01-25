All roads lead to Baltinglass for Tipperary and Munster ladies football champions Mullinahone

Mullinahone's Denise Gaule and Eimear Horan celebrate after they beat St Brendan's in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland ladies junior club football championship semi-final
The currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior club ladies football championship final between Mullinahone and St Jude's of Dublin will be played at the Baltinglass GAA grounds on Saturday week, February 5.
The throw-in at the Co Wicklow venue will be at 1.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on the LGFA Facebook page.
There will be no replay and the result will be decided on the day.
Fresh from their one-goal defeat (1-6 to 0-6) of Galway side St Brendan's in last weekend's semi-final, Mullinahone will be attempting to become the first Tipperary team to win the title.
St Jude's, meanwhile, who are based in the Dublin suburb of Templeogue, beat Carrickmacross by 3-9 to 0-11 in the other semi-final.
