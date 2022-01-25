Search

25 Jan 2022

Tipperary's 'Mysterious Priest' - from New Zealand to Australia and Argentina?

Tipperary's 'Mysterious Priest' - from New Zealand to Australia and Argentina?

The story about Michael Kickham was written about him by his grand nephew, Vincent Murphy who now lives in Cork

The Mysterious Priest from Mullinahone
Michael Kickham was born in Mullinahone in 1861. He was educated in Mount Melleray, Co. Waterford and All Hallows in Dublin as well as Anjers in France.
The story about Michael Kickham was written about him by his grand nephew, Vincent Murphy who now lives in Cork.
An article about Fr. Michael Kickham appeared recently , written by Colette Sheridan in The Echo (Cork).
Fr. Michael worked in New Zealand and Australia before leaving the priesthood and dying in Argentina at the age of 48 (1909).

The book about him is called “Goodbye Kit, It May Be For Years And It May be Forever”.
We hope to have more about Fr. Michael in the coming weeks.

