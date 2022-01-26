Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 26

Tipperary deaths
Bernadette (Bernie) WALDRON (née English)
Leopardstown, Dublin / Hollyford, Tipperary
Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Foxrock Nursing Home. Much loved mother of Clare, Brian, Michele and Helen. Very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Patsy, her beloved grandsons Daniel and Samuel, sister Phyl, her devoted friend Frank, relatives, neighbours and friends.Predeceased by her husband Philip.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at her home on Friday evening (28th January) from 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning (29th January) to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park.
Mary Murphy
St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary
Murphy, Blackburn, Lancashire, England and late of St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, in Blackpool, Victoria Hospital, January 13th 2022. Mary.
Deeply regretted by her children Susan, Andrew and Jordan, grandchildren, great grandchildren,sisters Ailish, Shelagh,Bernadett, and Tracey and brother Sean.
Cremation will take place in Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn, Lancashire on Friday January 28th 2022 at 10.45am.
May she rest in peace.
