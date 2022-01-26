Search

26 Jan 2022

Dangerous roads across Tipperary - Councillors

Thurles Templemore Roscrea Municipal District

Dangerous roads across Tipperary - Councillors

Road Safety highlighted

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

26 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cllr Sean Ryan said there was a “very serious” accident near Gortnahoe recently, at night, at this month's meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District.  “It’s an area that should be considered for low cost safety schemes.


“It’s an area that’s becoming very dangerous. There are two bad bends on the road there.”
Was there any update on a pedestrian crossing for Kickham Street in Thurles, asked Cllr Ryan.
What is the Council policy on speed feedback signs?


“There is one in Gortnahoe that’s been facing into a field for the last while, and how do we get that fixed?”


Does the Council have a budget for cutting back trees in housing estates?
“The climate has changed so much, it’s something we need to be on alert for, in case any councillor wanted to highlight a dangerous tree.”


Cllr Ryan said there is one particularly dangerous tree near Church View in Littleton.
Cllr Ryan asked if a footpath outside the school in Pouldine could be extended. “It is quite a dangerous area. A lot of parents are picking up their children there.”


Cllr Shane Lee asked if Irish Water had been contacted in relation to the Cluain Bán estate in Roscrea.
Cllr Lee asked if low cost safety measures could be installed at the N62 junction, on the Birr road out of Roscrea.


Cllr Eddie Moran said a road near St Colmcille’s school in Templemore, on Church Avenue, is adjacent to a “very dangerous” road. “Coming down from the Garda College - it needs to be addressed urgently.” A council official said “ramps are a last resort”. A speed survey would have to be carried out first.


Cllr Michael Smith said there is a “very dangerous” bend on the Carrig Road, Roscrea. “It’s very acute.” A lot of residents had contacted him with concerns about it.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media