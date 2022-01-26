'The Cards' are back tonight in Tipperary at long last

Knockgraffon Cards are back this Wednesday January 26 at the Old School, Knockgraffon
Great to report that after a long long lay-off due to Covid-19 that "a long-running and renowed" game cards session will resume tonight.
Knockgraffon Cards are back this Wednesday January 26 at the Old School, Knockgraffon.
Cards start at 8.15pm sharp (please note earlier time).
It will be great to see many old friends back again hale and hearty. New players are also welcome to come along.
