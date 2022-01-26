Borrisoleigh deputy principal awarded Gaisce Civic Merit Award

Ms Duignan, Deputy Principal, St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh
Warmest congratulations to our Deputy Principal, Ms Duignan, who has been awarded the Gaisce - The President's Award Civic Merit Award.
This award is in recognition of the support, encouragement and belief that Ms Duignan has shown our many students to be the very best version of themselves. The impact she has had on the lives of these students is truly immeasurable.
Our Principal, Mr McCarthy, presented a pin and a certificate to Ms Duignan, on behalf of the President, at assembly.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.