Templemore man ‘lashed’ out and assaulted two gardaí

A Templemore man who assaulted two gardaí, and verbally abused another garda in public, was given two suspended two-month prison sentences at Thurles District Court.

Seamus Hennessy, of 45 Railway View, Templemore, was involved in a public dispute on the Main Street of Templemore, on April 26, 2017.



Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that Mr Hennessy was observed standing near the Bank of Ireland, “shouting and threatening” and using abusive language to gardaí, members of the public and at family members. “His language was not worth repeating before the court,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Hennessy was arrested and charged with being threatening and abusive in public.

Separately, on the night of May 3 and 4, 2017, garda Declan Kinsella and garda PJ O’Brien attended Lacey Avenue in Templemore where Mr Hennessy was present. There had been a bench warrant issued. “Both members were subjected to assault while they were trying to execute a bench warrant,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Later that evening, Mr Hennessy assaulted garda Kinsella in a cell in a garda station.

Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Hennessy “lashed out at gardaí” as they were trying to restrain him. “He did not go willingly.” Judge MacGrath said Mr Hennessy “has quite a number of previous convictions.”



Sgt Hanrahan said Mr Hennessy “has calmed down significantly.” Mr Hennessy’s last convictions date from four years ago, added Mr Cadell.



The assaults on the gardaí were “minor”, “technical” assaults, but they were “reckless.” Mr Hennessy is pleading guilty, said Mr Cadell. He has not come to the attention of gardaí since. “He has a volatile nature.”



Mr Hennessy had an operation done, and now cannot work. Mr Hennessy had been going to work but then covid “intervened.” “He has a short fuse,” said Mr Cadell.



Judge MacGrath said she noted that Mr Hennessy “lashed out” more than “deliberately attacked” the gardaí, but the assaults occurred during the course of their duties.



Mr Hennessy was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment in relation to each assault, suspended on each count on condition he enter into his own Section 99 bond of €250. The orders are to run concurrently.



The public order charge was taken into account, and Mr Hennessy was ordered to comply with the supervision of the probation services.