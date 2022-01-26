Search

27 Jan 2022

What a legend! Premier County's Denis Lynch stays top in the world rankings

On top of the world!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Denis Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi competing in the World Cup Grand Prix

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

26 Jan 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Town showjumper, Denis Lynch, remains on top of the World Cup ranking Western European League. Lynch had moved to the top of the table in November and now remains there following the World Cup League in London in December.

Harry Charles of Great Britain has shot up to second spot on the league leader board behind Lynch.

A brilliant performance from Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi saw them take third in the Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix at Madrid in Spain on Sunday November 28. Only six combinations made it into the jump-off, with Lynch jumping clear again in the second round in a time of 42.87 seconds to collect almost €25,000 for his third place finish.

Lynch also finished third in the Verona (ITA) World Cup Grand Prix on November 7 and before that was among the points at Lyon in France. He now tops the Western European Longines FEI World Cup league table on 39 points.

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup 2022 Final will take place in Leipzig, Germany in April and for athletes in the Western European League the next stop in the qualifying series is in Gothenburg, Sweden in February when Ireland’s Denis Lynch will look to strengthen his position further.

Lynch’s equestrian career started with racehorses. Son of Denis and Mary Lynch, he grew up in Tipperary Town, where his grandfather taught him to ride as a young boy.

Originally, he wanted to be a steeplechase jockey but said that as he grew up he became “too tall and too heavy” to become a jockey.

Instead he concentrated on show jumping and the transition proved to be a great success.

Over the years there have been many victories for Lynch, including top 10 results at the World Equestrian Games, team gold at the European Championships and participation in the Olympics.

He is one of the world’s top showjumpers and among his best horses are KWPN’s GC Chopin’s Bushi (by Contendro II), and Cristello (by Numero Uno).

Tipperary Town is very proud of Denis and we wish him continued success in his showjumping career.

