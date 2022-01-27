Budding young Tipperary writers - now is your chance in 'Tell Us A Story' competition

Bestselling Author Melissa Hill to collaborate with Cahir Tidy Towns Group in writing competition
Cahir Tidy Towns in association with Cahir born, bestselling author Melissa Hill are launching the first ever “Tell Us A Story” writing competition.
We would like any budding J.K. Rowling or Roddy Doyle’s out there to dream BIG and let your imaginations run wild!
The Winning Story is to be erected on the Fairy Trail with the opportunity to be published!
How to submit – Submit your original story to reception@cahirda.com, please also include your name, age and contact details, then tell us your story! And don’t forget a title!
Rules- Enter before March 18, winners announced early April, Parents/Guardians are encouraged to help younger writers and up to three entries per person are allowed but all entries must be sent in separately and there is no word limit.
