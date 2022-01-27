Tipperary gardaí seek information on stolen ride-on lawnmower and car break-in
The gardaí in Tipperary are seeking witnesses after a number of items were stolen from a car parked outside a house in Ballintotty on Thursday last.
The gardaí are also investigating the theft of a ride-on lawnmower from a property at Ballymalone Beg, Ballina, on Wednesday of last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.