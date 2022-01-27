It's 'all systems go' for the St Patrick's Day parade in Tipperary's largest town

Corey Long enjoyed the St Patrick's Day parade in Clonmel four years ago
It’s all systems go for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Clonmel this year, according to the town’s first citizen.
District Mayor Michael Murphy says he has contacted District Administrator Jim Dillon to arrange a meeting with the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to celebrate the national holiday in the traditional style on Thursday, March 17.
No St Patrick’s Day parades have been held since 2019, as the world has been gripped by the pandemic for the past two years.
But with the country now pressing play on activities that had been paused across the country because of Covid, there’s every indication that St Patrick’s Day could be celebrated like none other this year with the lifting of restrictions.
The addition of an extra public holiday on the following day, Friday, March 18, will add to the sense of celebration.
Cllr Murphy says that although restrictions have only recently been lifted, he is already receiving calls around this year’s parade.
The District Mayor says he hopes that this year’s event through the streets of Clonmel will be one to remember.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.