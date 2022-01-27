Renewal works to begin on the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh rail line from Saturday
Iarnród Éireann is reminding customers that the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh rail line will be closed from Saturday, Friday, January 29, until February 13.
A bus service will replace the usual rail services.
The 7:45am Nenagh to Limerick service will depart at the earlier time of 7:30am, serving Birdhill at 7:52am and Castleconnell at 8:05am
This is to facilitate track renewal works on the line.
Iarnród Éireann says the renewal works will improve journey times in 2022.
They apologise for the inconvenience.
