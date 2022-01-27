Tim takes top job at West Tipperary GAA club AGM

Taking over the position of club chairman at Sologhead GAA Club is Tim Hanley, Ballyryan. We wish Tim all the best in the coming years.
Sologhead GAA Club
At last Sunday night’s AGM Phillip O'Doherty Jnr stepped down after completing three years in office as Club Chairman.
Taking over the position will be Tim Hanley, Ballyryan, and having played a major role in the Sologheadbeg Centenary Celebrations. We have no doubt but the club will have a more than capable pair of hands at the wheel.
Officers elected:
Chairman Tim Hanley,
Vice chairman Philip O'Doherty,
Secretary James Dee,
Ass Secretary Kevin Hanley,
Treasurer Nicholas Lonergan,
Asstistant Treasurer, Margo O'Doherty,
PRO Tommy Fitzgerald.
The various team managements will be confirmed at Adjourned AGM.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.