27 Jan 2022

Tim takes top job at West Tipperary GAA club AGM

Taking over the position of club chairman at Sologhead GAA Club is Tim Hanley, Ballyryan. We wish Tim all the best in the coming years.

27 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

News@nationalist.ie

Sologhead GAA Club
At last Sunday night’s AGM Phillip O'Doherty Jnr stepped down after completing three years in office as Club Chairman.
Taking over the position will be Tim Hanley, Ballyryan, and having played a major role in the Sologheadbeg Centenary Celebrations. We have no doubt but the club will have a more than capable pair of hands at the wheel.
Officers elected:
Chairman Tim Hanley,
Vice chairman Philip O'Doherty,
Secretary James Dee,
Ass Secretary Kevin Hanley,
Treasurer Nicholas Lonergan,
Asstistant Treasurer, Margo O'Doherty,
PRO Tommy Fitzgerald.
The various team managements will be confirmed at Adjourned AGM.

