US TV Show ‘Ireland with Michael’ to showcase Tipperary to over 150 million viewers in US and Canada

The US TV travel show ‘Ireland with Michael’ is set to showcase Tipperary as a desirable holiday destination to audiences of 155 million people across the USA and Canada this month.

Michael Londra, the Emmy nominated, Irish singer-producer is originally from Wexford town and is now a resident of the US, hosts the travel show which airs across the PBS network in the US and Canada.

In each episode, he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to the popular and some of the lesser-known Irish destinations to learn about Irish history, meets local artisans, experience small-town pubs and food, and enjoy unique musical and cultural experiences.

He combines glorious video footage of Ireland’s storied landscapes, destinations, exciting cultural experiences, and performances from Irish stars.

In summer 2021 the host and crew travelled to Tipperary to film a full episode in the county, along with a trip to Wexford to see the sights.

Michael visits a rather unusual Tudor house in Carrick on Suir, County Tipperary. He finished out this episode with a stop at Wells House to hear young Sean Nós performer, Iona Ritchie and to visit the faery forest located on its grounds and to talk to storyteller Wexford man, Joe Brennan who regales him with ancient tales of the faery folk.

Speaking of the new series release Michael says, “We are delighted to release Season 2 of ‘Ireland with Michael’, the show has been such a huge hit in Season 1 with a viewership of 75% of all U.S. households.

"It is an honour to highlight our greatest asset. Be they singers, dancers, poets, artisans or storytellers, our creators share their Ireland, in every episode of the show. I'm so proud of the country and the people in it, it is a joy to be able to share that around the world.

"Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33% of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

The ‘Ireland with Michael’ series is aired across PBS stations and can also be viewed internationally online via www.irelandwithmichael.com.