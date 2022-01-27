It's all-go in west Tipperary village - Happy 100th Birthday to Josie

Josie is 100
Birthday wishes to Josie Hayes, Doorish, on reaching such a great age, feeling and looking so well into the bargain, you’ll be there to enjoy many more years.
Another Birthday
Celebrating her birthday on Sunday last with husband Pat and children in Corbett Court was Mary O’Connor Kelly, Chadville. Glad you enjoyed your day Mary. Many more to come.
Christening
We congratulate Dessie and Valerie Ryan P, Clonganhue on the christening of their first baby boy with the lovely name of Oisin.
Cappawhite GAA
Countdown on to our 10K (Carnahalla Loop) & 6K (Toem Loop) Fun Run/Walk on 6 February. Registration from 11 to 12, starting at 12:30.
Looking forward to seeing you.
