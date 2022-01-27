Search

27 Jan 2022

It's all-go in west Tipperary village - Happy 100th Birthday to Josie

It's all-go in west Tipperary village - Happy 100th Birthday to Josie

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Josie is 100
Birthday wishes to Josie Hayes, Doorish, on reaching such a great age, feeling and looking so well into the bargain, you’ll be there to enjoy many more years.

Another Birthday
Celebrating her birthday on Sunday last with husband Pat and children in Corbett Court was Mary O’Connor Kelly, Chadville. Glad you enjoyed your day Mary. Many more to come.

Christening
We congratulate Dessie and Valerie Ryan P, Clonganhue on the christening of their first baby boy with the lovely name of Oisin.

Cappawhite GAA
Countdown on to our 10K (Carnahalla Loop) & 6K (Toem Loop) Fun Run/Walk on 6 February. Registration from 11 to 12, starting at 12:30.
Looking forward to seeing you.

Sadness in Tipperary village as two nuns depart after 46 years' service

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media