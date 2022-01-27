Search

27 Jan 2022

Thurles man found with cannabis and a knife in his pocket on separate dates

Thurles District Court

Thurles man found with cannabis and a knife in his pocket on separate dates

Cannabis was found during a house search in Thurles

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

27 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles man found with an offensive weapon and illegal drugs in his possession, was fined a total of €300 at Thurles District Court.

Garda David Carey charged Thomas McCarthy, of 25 Oakfield Drive, Thurles, with unlawful possession of drugs on December 9, 2019.

The drugs were discovered during a house search of Mr McCarthy’s home address. Solicitor Colin Morrissey said it was a “small amount of cannabis” for Mr Carthy’s own personal use.


Separately, garda Mark Cullinane charged Mr McCarthy for an offence relating to possession of knives, at Cabragh Court, Thurles, on December 15, 2019. This matter came about after Mr McCarthy was in his cousin’s house and gardaí stopped and searched him, discovering the knife in his pocket.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted that Mr McCarthy was found with the knife, and that he did not “brandish it.”

Mr McCarthy, 41, has 10 previous convictions. He has three sons, but is not working. Judge MacGrath imposed a fine of €200 for the knife possession, and €100 in relation to the drugs matter, and made a destruction order in relation to both items.

