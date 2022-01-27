Tipperary Community Games Development -for endless possibilities, get in the games

County Tipperary Community Games wish everyone a Happy New Year and look forward to welcoming new and lapsed areas into the Community Games family as they prepare for 2022.



To kick it off they are hosting a Special Development Meeting via Zoom on this Thursday, January 27th at 8pm. Email:- tipperary@community games.eu.



With so much to offer the children of Tipperary from Art to Skittles we’re looking forward to another wonderful year.

Taking the various ages groups into consideration there are now over 50 activities to choose from.



If you are curious about Community Games or interested in having Community Games in your area but not sure how to go about it, this meeting is for you. A National officer will attend to answer questions



Despite all the challenges presented in 2021 hundreds of competitors participated at Area level with many progressing to become County, Munster and National Champions.



Medals are the icing on the cake but the fun, the experience, the friendly rivalery making new friends while enjoying healthy lifestyles is second to none. Please join us on January 27. The County AGM will take place on Monday, Jan 31.

Find us on Facebook: Tipperary Community Games www.communitygames.ie /tipperary.



Individual Events

Athletics Track & Field Events for boys and girls from u8 to u16. Field Events include. Discus, Javelin, Shot Putt, Ball Throw, Long Puck, Long Jump, High Jump.

Boys & Girls :- Art, Cycling on Grass. Handwriting, Model Making,

Swimming Boys & Girls from U8 to U16 include Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly

Talent events Boys & Girls include Dancing, Music, Singing , Recitation & Choir



TEAM EVENTS Boys & Girls

Basketball, Futsal, Cross Country. Chess, Draughts, GAA U10 Mixed football, U12 & U14 Girls football.

U14 Camogie U11Hurling, Futsal Boys Rugby Mini U11, Rugby Tag Mixed U11 & U14 Rounders: Pitch & Putt, Skittles, Soccer, Spikeball.



Complete details of all events may be viewed on www.communitygames.ie