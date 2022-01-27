Stunning! Stylish property for sale on the Cashel Road outside Clonmel

The property features gas-fired central heating, double glazed windows and a back garden to the rear with a garden shed
Power & Walsh are delighted to bring No 30 Kylemore to the market for sale.
This most attractive three storey, four-bedroom end-of-terrace residence is very well maintained throughout and is stylishly presented in neutral tones right across the house.
Ideally located on the Cashel Road, Kylemore is within easy reach of Clonmel town, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.
The village of Clerihan is approximately 6km away and the town of Cashel is approximately 26km away.
The BER rating is C1.
This outstanding home which is in walk-in condition has so much to offer its successful purchaser.
This property is sure to attract huge interest so early viewing is highly recommended.
For further information, contact Power & Walsh, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email us info@powerwalsh.ie PSRA Licence No. 001862.
