Search

27 Jan 2022

St Patrick's Day parade in Thurles to stay virtual

What’s on: St Patrick’s Day parade details in Tipperary

The parade in Thurles will be a virtual one for 2022

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

27 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The committee decided that in the interest of public safety they would embark upon a  virtual parade in association with Cruthaigh Thurles.

Thurles St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee have announced they will not be holding a physical parade this year 2022.


Committee Chairperson Johnny Kenehan told the Tipperary Star this week:


"We decided earlier this month not to hold a parade given the ongoing issues with Covid 19 and new strains appearing. We are proceeding with the utmost caution and remain concerned it has not gone away.

"However, instead we are opting for a virtual parade in association with Cruthaigh Thurles. We have been in discussion with them since reaching the decision and are preparing and organising in order to create such an event"


Cruthaigh promotes creativity, in art, connective experiences, engaging with community to develop music, art and street theatre. It is made up of a group of local bands, musicians and interested parties.


Last year they produced and directed an excellent online St. Patrick's Day Virtual Parade featuring local people and local talent.
This year with the combined effort of Cruthaigh and the Parade Committee they hope to present an even better event.
Cruthaigh and the Thurles Parade Committee will be inviting acts , clubs, groups, organisations and individuals to participate in the virtual parade in the safety of their home or premises.

More details will be announced later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media