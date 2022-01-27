Search

27 Jan 2022

Verbally abused gardaí at Templemore funeral

Abusive, insulting, and threatening behaviour in a public place

Verbally abused gardaí at Templemore funeral

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

27 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A mourner attending a funeral in Templemore on St Patrick’s Day last year, ended up verbally abusing gardaí, heard Thurles District Court.


Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that gardaí were attending Church Avenue, Templemore, on March 17, 2021, on a garda matter when Peter Donoghue “saw fit to approach gardaí, and told them ‘you are nothing but interfering bastards and f**k off for yourselves.”


Mr Donoghue, of 65 Borris Little, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois, was charged with being threatening and abusive in public by garda Cathal Considine.


He has 19 previous convictions, 11 for public order offences.


Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr Donoghue, 60, had been attending a family funeral where “emotions were high.”


It was Mr Donoghue’s cousin’s funeral, and it was a “very large” Traveller funeral.


Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea, but Mr Donoghue should “mind his own business.”
Mr Donoghue was fined €100 with eight months to pay, and recognisances were fixed at €250 in the event of an appeal.

