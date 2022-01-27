REPORTS: Minor camogie titles for Newport/Ballinahinch and Cahir

Minor C Championship Final

Newport Ballinahinch 1-09

Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-04

Newport Ballinahinch were crowned Minor C champions on Sunday after they recorded a eight-point win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in Puckane.

Both teams started the game well, with Kilruane getting the opening score from a Aine Spain free.

Newport Ballinahinch soon levelled the game with a point from a free by Abbie Lenihan. The first 10 mins of game were tit for tat with both teams fighting gamely for each ball and tough challenges given and taken in equal measure.

The next score of the game came from a puck out by Newport Goalie Emily Hurley, which was caught superbly by Aine Finn, who passed to Clara Collins for a beautifully taken point. Clara followed this up with another well taken score.

Kilruane replied with a second point from Aine Spain. Abbie Lenihan then pointed a free. The turning point of the game came early in the 2nd half when Sinead O Riordan showed great skill and pace to turn her marker and get a well taken point.

Immediately after this puckout the ball was won by Newport Ballinahinch who fed the ball into Laura Parson who rattled the back of the Kilruane net, while Aine Spain scored another point for Kilruane just before the last water break.

Newport Ballinahinch were beginning to dominate in the second half with super tenacious play from the 2 half backs Eimear Carey and Nadine Stokes , and the midfield of Isobel Eivers, Clara Collins and Abbie Lenihan.

A well taken point by Aine Finn who showed her strength by shrugging off 2 defenders to score, followed by a great point by the skilful Abbie Lenihan extended Newport Ballinhinch’s lead.

Sinead O’Riordan scored another point from a placed ball following another pacey run and the final score for Newport was taken by Clara Collins who was dominant throughout.

Minor B Shield Final

Cahir 3-10

Drom-Inch 0-6

Cahir were crowned Minor B Shield winners on Sunday after a dominant performance over Drom-Inch in Cahir on Sunday.

The home side raced into an early lead with a well taken point from county minor player Niamh Costigan who was highly influential throughout the hour.

Cahir were first to every ball and Drom-Inch when in possession were finding it difficult to get past the Cahir half backline.

A Leah Flannery free wasn’t dealt with and ended up in the back of the net for Cahir’s opening goal.

There was more trouble for Drom-Inch when full-forward Niamh Costigan received a lovely pass from Eabha Moloney. Niamh rounded her marker and rattled the Drom-Inch net for Cahir’s second goal.

Both Leah Flannery and Meabh Brennan pointed from frees to leave the half time score 2-4 to 0-2. Drom & Inch started well and began to grow into the game with Ruth Bourke and Caroline Shanahan battling hard and Katie O’Dwyer threatening in attack.

Drom & Inch got the opening score of the second half but again Cahir responded quickly with a Niamh Costigan point and they continued to work hard but found the Cahir defence difficult to break down and had to rely on scores from placed balls.

Drom & Inch battled to the end but it was Cahir who ran out deserving winners.

Cahir: Abby Noonan; Anika Moloney, Aoife Flynn, Aoibheann O Donnell; Caoimhe O Callaghan,

Eabha Moloney, Emma Browne; Emma Carey, Emily Kirby; Emily Coffey, Grace Carey, Kate

Lonergan; Leah Flannery, Meabh Casey, Saoirse Keating, Sara Finnane, Niamh Roche, Niamh

Ryan, Niamh Carey, Niamh Costigan.

Drom-Inch: Emma Ryan; Niamh Shanahan, Joanna Ryan, Grainne McLoughlin;

Sarah Kinane, Muireann Treacy, Ruth Bourke; Caroline Shanahan, Grainne

Gleeson; Rachel Ryan, Katie O’Dwyer, Erica Mullen; April Glasheen, Meabh

Brennan, Grainne Callanan, Molly Meagher.