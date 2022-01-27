COLUMN: As Covid-19 restrictions end, you'd still have to ask, is it really over?

And just like that, the public health advice shifted practically overnight, and the majority of the Covid-19 measures here in Ireland were lifted last Saturday.

The restrictions vanished following a “victory” speech by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on our TVs last Friday evening.

He did well to be fair to him, it hasn’t been easy for anyone in Government during these unprecedented times.

Easy for anyone in opposition of course, to hammer every decision - whether it was right or wrong.

It is hard to get our heads around the fact that while case numbers are still incredibly high - we are somehow now okay to scrap the majority of our public health measures.

What has actually changed? Has anything? Covid-19 still poses a threat to life...right? It was written in a recent editorial of

The Nationalist that perhaps the only way of avoiding a lockdown or more severe restrictions would be if Intensive Care Unit beds were not put under pressure.

The editorial advised people to keep an eye on the number of Covid-19 patients taking up ICU beds and if the numbers creeped over the 90 mark - we could have been in trouble.

On Saturday, January 22, the day restrictions were relaxed, a total of 78 patients were being treated in ICUs across the country - a decline of ten.

It was the lowest number of Covid patients in ICU since November 8, 2021.

Even so, on the same day there were still almost 7,000 new Covid-19 cases reported. Can we really afford such a “return to normal” in our society?

It seems the restrictions were as much about protecting an under-resourced and ill-equipped public health service as they were about protecting public health.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted, but surely there are questions to be asked about the speed with which the restrictions were eased, it’s as though Covid-19 up and disappeared overnight.

It’s not even a phasing out of the public health measures...no, no, everything is gone. About the only thing left is masks and only in certain settings.

Social distancing measures have been scrapped, but masks are still required in places like public transport, in retail services and cinemas and theatres. Limits on household gatherings, crowds at indoor and outdoor events have come to an end, while restrictions on the hospitality industry have also been lifted.

Bars, restaurants and other venues across Tipperary can stay open after 8pm and nightclubs can also reopen.

The controversial digital Covid pass is no longer needed for entry into hospitality settings (*so those unvaccinated can now remain unvaccinated unless they want to travel abroad).

The Taoiseach speaking on radio last week talked about the fact that mistakes were made and there would be an “evaluation” of how the whole pandemic was handled.

He stressed it was important that during times of a national crisis that the professionals getting us through it should not be looking over their shoulders fearing an inquiry after the crisis is over.

He said the country needed people to make decisions and act but that they will assess how the pandemic was handled in the event of another one down the road.

Perish the thought...another one! The advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team caught everyone - even the politicians I feel, by surprise.

Very quickly, “it’s over” began trending on social media.

There’s confidence in the lifting of all the major restrictions and as these public health measures and restrictions end, you’d still have to ask, is it really over?

The events of last week could well form a huge part of that “evaluation”.

Let’s see how we go as the country finally gets back to normal. It does feel sort of like a trial run.

