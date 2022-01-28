Search

28 Jan 2022

Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes €70K for footpath improvements in Littleton under Active Travel

'I am also working to try and secure funding for footpath improvements outside Pouldine National School from Transport Infrastructure Ireland'

Cllr Sean Ryan

Tipperary Star Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:33 AM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Littleton based Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the €70,000 announced in Active Travel Funding for Littleton.


Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star newspaper Cllr Ryan said, “I have been working with the current Principal of St Kevin’s National School in Littleton, Claire Ryan, and her predecessor Christy Clancy, for a number of years to improve the safety of footpaths at Littleton National School.


“At last November’s meeting of the Thurles District, I proposed that the District would apply for the Active Travel scheme for footpaths outside of Littleton NS.


“I am absolutely thrilled that this was done, and I want to sincerely thank our District engineer Jim for all his help in this regard as well as Deputy Jackie Cahill who has worked with me on this project’’.


“This is the second tranche of funding which has been delivered under the Active Travel Scheme in the parish of Moycarkey-Borris in the past 12 months with €120,000 been announced last year for safety improvements outside Two Mile Borris School.


“I am also working to try and secure funding for footpath improvements outside Pouldine National school from Transport Infrastructure Ireland’’.

News

