Search

28 Jan 2022

It's Friday! Crazy Arts with Mags for Tipperary children!

It's Friday! Crazy Arts with Mags for Tipperary children!

Mags Rudnicka has great fun herself with the children who attend her class, seen here with Anna

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Crazy Art with Mags


It was great to see all the children back at Mags Rudnickas ‘Crazy Art with Mags’ classes in the Parish Rooms last Friday evening. They were all in fantastic form and immediately took up the coloured pencils and markers with great enthusiasm. Mags Classes are very popular and the children that attend from all age groups produce amazing work and have great fun doing it.

Evelina, Emily and Alisha had a great time with Mags at the Crazy Art Class last Friday 

Mags said on the night “It’s great to be back in action with Crazy Art classes in Cahir every Friday, we are in Clonmel on Thursdays in STACI and we have opened an extra class on Thursday in the South Tipperary Arts Centre. Don't forget to ring, email, and book your place. Children of all ages are welcome. All you have to do is see my Facebook page for details of how to sign up”. 

Aoibhe, Ruby, Cara and Cían in their pod at Crazy Art with Mags last Friday 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media