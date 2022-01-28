Chamber Enterprise Centre's boost as Electric Ireland Superhomes moves in

Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre located at the Tús Thurles Campus (formerly LIT) has received a major boost with the headquartering of the Electric Ireland Superhomes company in the state-of-the-art building.



The centre which was built in collaboration between Thurles Chamber of Commerce, LIT and Tipperary County Council has housed many start-up businesses down through the years. And, many of those businesses have moved to bigger premises having availed of the opportunity to start, get up and running, grow and develop in the very innovative business environment created in the centre.



There are many examples of businesses which have outgrown the Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre and in a strange way Board members are delighted to see them moving on as this represents success, and paves the way for others to occupy the facilities in the centre.



Councillor Seamus Hanafin, who was to the forefront in development of the concept and the establishment of the Chamber Enterprise Centre in Thurles told The Tipperary Star the success stories have inspired others to take up occupancy in the centre and the arrival of the Electric Ireland Superhomes team is a major boost.



“The centre has been a great success and right now we have about 60 people working out of there, with a further 20 to come from the Electric Ireland Superhomes team. I welcome their imminent arrival to Thurles and their commitment to delivering the kind of home retrofitting required in the country, from right here in Thurles.



“The establishment of their headquarters here shows our centre in a very positive light and enhances the reputation of the place as a location of employment, work and innovation. The place has been hugely successful and I am certain that Electric Ireland Superhomes will be very happy here in Thurles,” he said.



Cllr Seamus Hanafin

The company has pointed, not just to the facilities in the centre as being key to their decision to locate in the Cathedral Town, but also to the ease of access to the town from all parts of the country. Being centrally located and with great road and rail links has been a major plus, and added to this the top class communication facilities in the centre, makes it possible for the Electric Ireland Superhomes team to do their work from Thurles, reaching out to the whole country.



Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre does not get the kind of credit it deserves for its many success stories fostered and facilitated down through the years. And, that success continues in the presence of so many individual entities working out of the building and creating employment and business opportunities. Without the centre, growth and development would have been very difficult.