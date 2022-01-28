Search

28 Jan 2022

Presentation Thurles become the Senior A Soccer Munster Champions

Presentation Thurles become the Senior A Soccer Munster Champions

Pres Thurles - Munster Senior A Soccer Champions

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

28 Jan 2022 7:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Huge congratulations to our Senior soccer players who have been crowned Munster Senior A Champions after a stunning performance last week against Castletroy College, Limerick.

Our girls had an emphatic victory over a very talented team from Castletroy, winning this Munster Final by a scoreline of 10 – 0. A clean sheet with ten super goals from Aoibheann Clancy (5), Grace Flanagan (2) and a goal each from Chloe Shorley, Ciara Shelly and Aoife Shelly.

Well done to the whole squad of players and their dedicated coaches, Mr Barry Ryan and Mr Cian Treacy. We are very proud of you all. The girls now march on to the All-Ireland semi-final next month.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Tipperary schools to get funding under Summer Works Scheme

Battle for a fair share of funding for Tipperary Town will continue

Elected representatives outline their wishes for 2022

Tipperary SPAR store nominated for two national awards

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media